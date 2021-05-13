Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $369.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.08 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

