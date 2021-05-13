Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 544,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 71,947 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 53,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 26,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.07. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.