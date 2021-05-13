Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 27,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $282,000. Granger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 299.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Bank ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWB opened at $66.40 on Thursday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $31.15 and a 52 week high of $69.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.