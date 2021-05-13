Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $141.62 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of -214.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.89.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MTCH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

