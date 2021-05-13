Flagshp Cmty Re to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

