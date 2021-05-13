Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) and Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Head to Head Review

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Flagstar Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $1.40 billion 1.64 $218.00 million $3.46 12.62

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Risk & Volatility

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Southeast Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus price target of $52.20, indicating a potential upside of 19.53%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Heritage Southeast Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Southeast Bancorporation and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Southeast Bancorporation N/A N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp 22.44% 22.68% 1.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Heritage Southeast Bancorporation on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Company Profile

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services primarily in North and South Metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. The company offers checking and savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, home equity, mortgage, term, small business administration, commercial real estate, and construction loans; lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services. It operates through a network of 22 branches. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Jonesboro, Georgia.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers serviced and subserviced mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided banking services through 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 103 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

