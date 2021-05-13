Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Flat Glass Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Flat Glass Group alerts:

FGSGF stock opened at $2.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87. Flat Glass Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Flat Glass Group Company Profile

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, architectural glass, float glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Flat Glass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flat Glass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.