Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Raised to “Buy” at Cross Research

Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 128,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,153,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 24,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $472,899.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,868 shares of company stock worth $4,652,107 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Flex by 1,344.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

