FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO James J. Cannon Sells 176,139 Shares of Stock

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) CEO James J. Cannon sold 176,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $10,418,621.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,864,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLIR Systems stock opened at $57.52 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.39 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $216,402,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $135,952,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,636,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in FLIR Systems by 3,508.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $89,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $87,045,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

