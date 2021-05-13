Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) PT Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

FND stock opened at $101.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.73.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,887,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Floor & Decor by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after purchasing an additional 252,746 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

