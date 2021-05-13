Flossbach Von Storch AG Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up about 6.6% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.68% of 3M worth $1,871,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $202.64. 30,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,202. The firm has a market cap of $117.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52 week low of $131.12 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.05%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

