Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $25.07 Million Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.05% of Spotify Technology worth $25,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.04.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.08 on Thursday, hitting $222.52. 10,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.36.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

