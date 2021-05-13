Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $392.49 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 973,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,206 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned about 0.93% of Roper Technologies worth $392,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROP traded up $6.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $435.72. 1,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.76 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $426.40 and a 200-day moving average of $410.35.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROP. Argus lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $447.67.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

