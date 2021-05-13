Flossbach Von Storch AG Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Flossbach Von Storch AG reduced its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 86.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,574 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,118,128 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.16% of Electronic Arts worth $63,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,099,000 after buying an additional 332,571 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.51. The stock had a trading volume of 55,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,717. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,389 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

