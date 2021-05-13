Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $37,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $52.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

