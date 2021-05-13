Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 640 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 75.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,394,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,409,000 after acquiring an additional 254,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.09 and its 200-day moving average is $169.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

