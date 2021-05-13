Folder Protocol Price Hits $1.52 on Major Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, Folder Protocol has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $361,333.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.88 or 0.00648297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00082001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.14 or 0.00231907 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $604.57 or 0.01217665 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $518.44 or 0.01044183 BTC.

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. The official message board for Folder Protocol is folderlabs.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

