Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPIB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 63,203 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46.

