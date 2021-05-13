Foresight Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 48.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KHC stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 162,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,493. The firm has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a PE ratio of -107.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $44.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.43.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

