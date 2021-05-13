Foresight Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Colony Capital by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLNY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Colony Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

CLNY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.28. 69,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,241. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.86. Colony Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.31). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

