Foresight Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,102 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $376.54. The stock had a trading volume of 685,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,765. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $253.97 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $377.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.20.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

