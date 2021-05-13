FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $35.78, but opened at $33.53. FormFactor shares last traded at $34.17, with a volume of 415 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $877,500.00. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.42.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 379.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FormFactor by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

