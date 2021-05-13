Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales Sells 60,107 Shares

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FTV stock opened at $68.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,600,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,215,000 after buying an additional 3,349,167 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $191,607,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 76.0% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,726,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,048 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fortive by 7,873.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,282,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Fortive by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,550,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,190 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

