Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has $120.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $100.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forward Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.25.

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $40.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Kyle R. Mitchin sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $841,145.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,966.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,878,838. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

