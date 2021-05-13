Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Gap Up to $10.04

Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.04, but opened at $10.61. Fossil Group shares last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 6,658 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 5,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

