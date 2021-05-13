Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $2,447,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,113,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00.

NYSE PLAN opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

