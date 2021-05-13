Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$10.75 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target raised by Acumen Capital from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRU. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.16.

Shares of FRU opened at C$8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -74.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.19. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$3.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

