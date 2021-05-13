Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FME. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.80 ($69.18) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.66 ($81.96).

Shares of ETR FME opened at €65.76 ($77.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €79.96 ($94.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €65.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

