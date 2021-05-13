Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Sells $149,782.10 in Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.10, for a total transaction of $149,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,924,089.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $346,958.78.

On Monday, May 3rd, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $367,887.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $164.77 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.07 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,498.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 369.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRPT. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

