Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $867.87 million-$900.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.77 million.

Funko stock opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet raised Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

