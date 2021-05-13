Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.77.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. Funko has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Funko by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth about $799,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Funko by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $683,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

