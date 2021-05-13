Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -78.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.81. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $25.51.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Funko will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Funko news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Funko by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares during the period. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

