Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after DA Davidson upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $21.20, but opened at $22.24. Funko shares last traded at $23.63, with a volume of 5,930 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $200,534.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $4,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after buying an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Funko by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

