FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Issued By B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

GSL stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.55. 779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,865. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.