FY2022 EPS Estimates for Yelp Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Yelp in a report released on Sunday, May 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the local business review company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $37.13 on Tuesday. Yelp has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $43.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day moving average is $34.28. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.40 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after acquiring an additional 408,817 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after acquiring an additional 393,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,058,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,021,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $138,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

