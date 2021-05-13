FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Issued By Truist Securiti

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eventbrite in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE EB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.33. 9,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Eventbrite has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.95.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 63.75% and a negative net margin of 134.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Eventbrite by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eventbrite by 2.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

