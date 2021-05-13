G Michael Sievert Sells 20,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, February 26th, G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.50 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 207.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after buying an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

