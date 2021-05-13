Galecto (GLTO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO):

5/5/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/3/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/26/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/19/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2021 – Galecto was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company's pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. "

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLTO opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. Galecto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $17.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galecto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

