Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Posts Earnings Results

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galera Therapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.08. 2,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,002. Galera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $178.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 500,000 shares of Galera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $5,290,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,459,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,016,442.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.