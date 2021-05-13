GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) versus ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Head to Head Contrast

GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) and ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GBT Technologies and ICF International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GBT Technologies $19.28 million 0.29 -$186.51 million N/A N/A ICF International $1.48 billion 1.14 $68.94 million $4.15 21.52

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

GBT Technologies has a beta of 3.63, indicating that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICF International has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for GBT Technologies and ICF International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ICF International 0 0 4 0 3.00

ICF International has a consensus price target of $103.43, suggesting a potential upside of 15.82%. Given ICF International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ICF International is more favorable than GBT Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of ICF International shares are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ICF International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GBT Technologies and ICF International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GBT Technologies -232.61% N/A -1,171.16% ICF International 4.19% 10.77% 4.85%

Summary

ICF International beats GBT Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. It also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, the company provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, it informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. The company serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

