GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 21,566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 412,825 shares.The stock last traded at $11.78 and had previously closed at $12.65.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GCMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.58.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCMG. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,833,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.