GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $33.21 and a 12-month high of $40.75.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

