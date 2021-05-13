Geier Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,852 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Geier Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 1,342.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $836,000.

ONEQ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,722. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.04. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $55.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

