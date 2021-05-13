Geier Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,701 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Geier Asset Management Inc. cut its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 114,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 38.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 280,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 304.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, EVP James J. Hughes sold 80,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $1,151,933.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.