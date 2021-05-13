Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.06

Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.06 ($0.68) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Gem Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 69.60 ($0.91), with a volume of 77,609 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of £97.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 68.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 52.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 23,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total value of £15,686.24 ($20,494.17).

About Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD)

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

