Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Generac by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 128,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,204,000 after buying an additional 10,008 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Generac by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 29,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GNRC opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.85, for a total transaction of $1,649,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.69.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

