General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,707,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 238,951 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in General Electric were worth $114,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after buying an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.