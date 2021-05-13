Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 400 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $12,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,711.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Generation Bio alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $97,650.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $42,045.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $157,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 10,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $367,185.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBIO traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.53. 1,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Generation Bio Co. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Generation Bio by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,394,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,575,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 1,576,565 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,393,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,053,000 after purchasing an additional 733,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,082,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 363,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBIO. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.