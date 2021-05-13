Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $55.72.

In related news, CEO Geoff Mcdonough sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,184,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,561,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 74,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $1,938,342.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,249 shares of company stock worth $8,681,787 over the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

