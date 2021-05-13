Geneva Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,174 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $32,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,123,000 after purchasing an additional 221,295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,316,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,825,000 after purchasing an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,366,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 62,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 593.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,948,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,231,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $66.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.96.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

